Blizzard Warning Extended To Nassau County As Winter Storm Sweeps Tri-State

LONG ISLAND (CBSNewYork) — Long Island has extended a blizzard warning to Nassau County as a winter storm sweeps the Tri-State early Thursday morning.

As CBS2’s John Elliott reported, the blizzard warning will be in effect for both Nassau and Suffolk counties until 6 p.m.

CBS2 weather radars show that Long Island will be hit last, and possibly the hardest, by Thursday’s storm.

Parking lots in Merrick jammed as residents raced to stock up on supplies on Wednesday.

“Milk and bread, staples — things I know if the electricity goes out,” one shopper said.

PSEG tested power poles after trimming trees in preparation for heavy snow that can bring down power lines.

“Flashlights — very important to have flashlight just in case,” Dolores Sterling, of Floral Park, said.

Most Long Island schools called for a snow day before the first flakes, and towns warned commuters to stay home from work if they can, so plows can do their jobs.

“Even if you don’t have kids, if you can stay home, don’t risk it — it’s going to be wet, heavy snow that’s going to create slippery conditions, it’s going to be dangerous,” Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino said.

The Town of Hempstead used water and beet juice brine solution to pre-treat the roads before the storm.

“Getting my snowblower ready — I’ll tell you that right now,” Jack Arrington, of Merrick, said.

With a blizzard warning also for Suffolk, police are taking no chances. Along with snow plows and snow spreaders, the Suffolk County Police Department has several humvees on standby in case anyone needs to be rescued.

