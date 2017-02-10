2/10 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Well, we did it. We got through the storm and it was a good one! No records were broken or set, but it was quite a significant storm. Totals range from about 4″ in Ocean County, N.J. to 15.5″ out in Suffolk County, N.Y.
We will now deal with frigid temps. Wake up “feels like” will be in the singe digits. We do warm up a touch this afternoon, but not much. We could also see some more snowflakes tonight as another weak clipper slide by. Sorry!
Expect high temps in the upper 20s. Stay warm today, gloves, and hats are a must. G