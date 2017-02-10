2/10 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 10, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, but all things considered, it’s a better looking day. As for our temps, they’ll climb a little bit, but we’re stuck in the freezer for the most part. Highs will be right around 30° with wind chills in the teens and low 20’s.

Light snow will swing through the second half of the evening and into the overnight. We’re not expecting much out of this, but we could see a trace to an inch or two to the north; the snow will pass east by daybreak.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny, but it stays dry. And it won’t be as harsh out there as we tap into a slightly warmer air mass. Expect temps to climb into the low and mid 40’s.

As for Sunday, rain will fill in with a wintry mix to the north and west. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

