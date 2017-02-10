3 To See At ACC: Meet Truffle, Ketchup & Angel

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Truffle, Ketchup & Angel. Plus, during ACC’s Valentine’s adoption special, running February 10 through February 15, the adoption fee for cats, dogs and rabbits six months and older is only $14!

Truffle (A1102733) Celebrate Valentine’s Day and every day with this delicious Truffle! He’s a super sweet, big, friendly, playful guy. Truffle, who’s about eight years old, loves his big fluffy bed and seems to enjoy and appreciate the creature comforts. Fall in love with him at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Ketchup (A1048370 – photo above) “This gorgeous hunk is stunning in his caramel color coat. His tail wags gently as I leash him,” writes an ACC volunteer of Ketchup, beloved by all. “He gives me a stand up hug in greeting, soft, welcoming and delicious!” Another volunteer says, “I love his welcoming and friendly demeanor and his beautiful and engaging smile.” This big, approximately three-year-old sweetie is at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Angel (A1098043) “If you’re looking for a chilled-out rabbit, Angel might be the bun for you!” says an ACC volunteer. “This big boy loves nothing more than lounging around and taking it all in – though he also enjoys playing with toys and, like most buns, doing a bit of digging.” See if this angelic companion is for you at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Saturday, February 11, 12pm-4pm: Adoptions hosted by NYPD 34th precinct (At the corner or Dyckman St and Broadway, outside Tighe Triangle Park)

Saturday, February 11, 11am-3pm: Petco Sheepshead Bay, 1610 Avenue Y, Brooklyn, NY 11235

Sunday, February 12, 11am-3pm: Petco Forest Hills, 9111 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills, NY 11374

Sunday, February 12, 12pm-4pm: Petco Gunhill Road, 1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469



And their next foster orientations are coming up soon:

Tuesday, February 21, 7pm-9pm: ACC Headquarters, 11 Park Place, Suite 805, New York, NY 10007

Tuesday, February 28, 7pm-9pm: ACC Headquarters, 11 Park Place, Suite 805, New York, NY 10007

Sign up at http://nycacc.org/Foster.htm

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.