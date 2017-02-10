Storm Aftermath: Complete CoverageForecast | Traffic & Transit | Share Pictures | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

50 Stories: Wayne Cabot’s Longtime Love Of News Radio

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York February 10, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: 50 Stories, Wayne Cabot, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — For certain generations of Americans, there’s something magical about the scratchy sound coming from a faraway radio station.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

For one young man living in New Jersey 50 years ago, the audio coming from 88 on the AM dial was intoxicating. That young man would grow up to become one of America’s top news radio anchors of his day. His name is Wayne Cabot.

In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, we invite you to join Wayne for a walk down memory lane as he shares a love story about his radio career and the station at the center of it all.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia