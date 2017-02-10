50 Stories: Wayne Cabot’s Longtime Love Of News Radio

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — For certain generations of Americans, there’s something magical about the scratchy sound coming from a faraway radio station.
For one young man living in New Jersey 50 years ago, the audio coming from 88 on the AM dial was intoxicating. That young man would grow up to become one of America’s top news radio anchors of his day. His name is Wayne Cabot.
In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, we invite you to join Wayne for a walk down memory lane as he shares a love story about his radio career and the station at the center of it all.