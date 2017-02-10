CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Aftermath: LatestForecast | Traffic & Transit | Schools | Share Pictures | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Amtrak Train Moving After Being Stuck For Hours In The Bronx

February 10, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Alex Denis, Amtrak, Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amtrak riders are finally moving again after their train became stuck in the Bronx for nearly four hours.

Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 66 originated in Washington, D.C. and was coming through New York City on its way to Boston when the railroad said there was a problem with overhead electrical wires.

“It’s freezing cold, the bathrooms are not working and there’s no communication with the Amtrak crew about what’s happening, when it’s happening, when we can leave and it’s really, really cold,” passenger Brenda Shipley said. “We’ve been sitting out here with no heat.”

The railroad said the train was moving again around 7:30 a.m. On Twitter, Amtrak apologized to passengers and told them to contact their customer relations department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia