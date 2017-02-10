Amtrak Train Moving After Being Stuck For Hours In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amtrak riders are finally moving again after their train became stuck in the Bronx for nearly four hours.
Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 66 originated in Washington, D.C. and was coming through New York City on its way to Boston when the railroad said there was a problem with overhead electrical wires.
“It’s freezing cold, the bathrooms are not working and there’s no communication with the Amtrak crew about what’s happening, when it’s happening, when we can leave and it’s really, really cold,” passenger Brenda Shipley said. “We’ve been sitting out here with no heat.”
The railroad said the train was moving again around 7:30 a.m. On Twitter, Amtrak apologized to passengers and told them to contact their customer relations department.