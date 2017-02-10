Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino Visits Muslim School To Express Solidarity

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries has raised concerns in the Muslim community.
To quell those concerns, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino visited a Muslim school in Yonkers on Friday to express his solidarity, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.
“Discrimination will not be tolerated in Westchester,” he said.
“Not only are you welcomed here, but the contributions of our Muslim-American community are essential here,” he added.
Inside the prayer room at the Andalusia School on Walnut Street, the executive told more than 100 people that he is against a Muslim ban.
“I would never support a religious test on who comes into our country,” Astorino said.
However, outside the school, he expressed support for the president’s executive order.
Haskell: “Do you think it’s a religious test?”
Astorino: “No, and it better not be. And if it’s a religious test, I wouldn’t support it.”
Zead Ramadan says he sees it differently.
“It’s absolutely a Muslim ban,” he said.
Ramadan said he still believes Astorino was on his side though.