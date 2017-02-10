Clifton, N.J. Woman Scammed By Burglars Posing As City Workers

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman in Clifton, New Jersey said she let down her guard and got scammed.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, multiple pieces of treasured family jewelry were stolen right from the woman’s bedroom. She spoke out Friday so others don’t make the same mistake.

“I’m very, very angry — at myself and at these young men, and I hope they get caught,” said the woman, Vicki, who asked that her last name not be used.

The victim has seen the stories on the news – fake utility workers, fake exterminators, fake delivery guys using cover stories to gain entry to homes and commit burglaries.

“My only excuse is I was just really tired and not thinking straight,” Vicki said.

Last Saturday afternoon, two men came to Vicki’s door dressed in work clothes. They claimed to be City of Clifton workers checking complaints after a water main break.

She agreed to allow one of them into the basement to check the utility sink.

“He was running the water, talking to me about the water and about maybe having to replace some kind of a valve,” Vicki said. “And I heard footsteps upstairs.”

After a minute or two, Vicki grew suspicious and came upstairs — only to find the second worker casually leaning against her kitchen sink, checking his smartphone.

The men quickly left, and Vicki immediately decided to check the jewelry box in her bedroom.

“They took my mother’s wedding rings, the stones from my wedding rings, my class ring, her class ring,” Vicki said.

They also took other items with resale and sentimental value.

“They’re smooth talking,” said Clifton police Lt. Robert Bracken. “They talk fast – and next thing you know, they get themselves into the house.”

Bracken said the best way to stop so-called diversion burglars is to “just deny entry to anybody who comes to your house unannounced.”

As for Vicki, jewelry was not the only thing the burglars took.

“I don’t feel safe,” she said. “I feel invaded.”

Police are checking for surveillance video in the victim’s neighborhood. They believe the thieves were part of a crew that moved town to town committing various crimes.