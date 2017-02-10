Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Brooklyn Correction Officer’s Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City correction officer found shot to death in a parked car in December is now facing murder charges.
Alastasia Bryan, 25, was shot on Dec. 4 at Avenue L and 73rd Street in Brooklyn while getting ready to drive to work at Rikers Island jail, where she had just started working as a correction officer a month before.
The gunman got out of a nearby vehicle, walked up to the driver’s window and fired five rounds, killing Bryan instantly, police said.
The murder was caught on surveillance video.
Police initially arrested Bryan’s ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Keon Richmond, on Dec. 14 on separate charges after he was found hiding in a basement closet.
He was arrested Thursday on charges of with second-degree murder, criminal possession of weapon and criminal use of a firearm.
