Retired Firefighter Still Clearing Snow From Staten Island Neighborhood At 81

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A retired firefighter on Staten Island gave new meaning to the phrase ‘good neighbor.’

He faithfully removes snow for much of his block after every storm, and he’s been doing it for decades.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported, 81-year-old John Laresca was in his element on Thursday, blowing a foot of snow out of the way for his entire block.

“I really take pleasure in helping people,” he said.

So much so that not even hip replacement three weeks ago could keep him from clearing the way for his neighbors up and down colon street in the Great Kills section of Staten Island. His snow blower broke, but that didn’t stop him either — he borrowed a neighbor’s.

“There are a few women without husbands, one just had knee replacement. You gotta get to them or they can’t get out,” he said.

Jean, his wife of 61 years, said despite the surgery, there was no talking him out of it.

“I didn’t believe it at first, my boys said, ‘what is he crazy?” she said, “I stood by the window most of the day watching him, the next house, the next house.”

Laresca’s neighbor of more than 50 years, Terry Bennett said every time it snows John’s the first one out.

“With the snowblower of the shovel, he’ll shovel too,” Bennet said, “He does everything for everyone. He’s a very good human being.”

He cleared Kay Vellecas sidewalks yesterday. She had the knee replacement, still needs a cane to get around.

“He’s fantastic. He helps everyone,” she said.

Laresca said he’s been doing it for more than 30 years, and has it down to a science.

He travels the entire length of the entire block clearing the side, crosses the street, and does the same. Then it’s onto the driveway.

The job takes 5 to 7 hours to complete. His desire to help others he said, has been with him his entire life.