Protest Held Outside ICE Headquaters Over Trump’s Immigration Policies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Roughly 100 people gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Lower Manhattan on Friday night for what organizers called an emergency protest, sending a message to President Donald Trump in response to his immigration policies.
ICE officials told CBS News raids were carried out across the country this week, but called them “routine.”
Nonetheless, public advocate Letitia James had a message for the president, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.
“We will fight you tooth and nail in court, and as we grow larger and larger, you will ultimately be defeated,” she said.
ICE officials said the raids netted mainly undocumented immigrants from a dozen Latin American countries. There was no word on how many, if any, were in New York.