Protest Held Outside ICE Headquaters Over Trump’s Immigration Policies

February 10, 2017 11:59 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Immigration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Myles Miller, Protest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Roughly 100 people gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Lower Manhattan on Friday night for what organizers called an emergency protest, sending a message to President Donald Trump in response to his immigration policies.

ICE officials told CBS News raids were carried out across the country this week, but called them “routine.” 

Nonetheless, public advocate Letitia James had a message for the president, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

“We will fight you tooth and nail in court, and as we grow larger and larger, you will ultimately be defeated,” she said.

ICE officials said the raids netted mainly undocumented immigrants from a dozen Latin American countries. There was no word on how many, if any, were in New York.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia