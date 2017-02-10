LaGuardia Traffic Nightmare: Travelers Ditch Rides On Grand Central, Walk To Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Travelers are being urged to pack extra patience and time because of major traffic backups into and out of LaGuardia Airport.

The Grand Central Parkway was loaded up each way into LaGuardia at 94th Street for hours Friday because of internal roadway congestion on airport property, 1010 WINS’ Matt Ward reported.

CHECK CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

The mess comes a day after major winter storm dumped 10 inches of snow on the airport, canceling hundreds of flights.

Pictures posted to social media showed many people ditching their cabs on the parkway, making the long trek to the terminal on foot.

One photo appeared to show a pilot in his uniform, carrying his luggage and walking through the snow to get to the airport.

you know the traffic is bad at the airport when this pilot is walking in the snow in his dress shoes and uniform to avoid it #LGA pic.twitter.com/drJNdf076B — Samantha (@sammdavison) February 10, 2017

And the long walk begins. Travel woes. #laguardia pic.twitter.com/iSMeGyscLT — Amanda Black Keeney (@abkeeney) February 10, 2017

Walking walking walking #Laguardia #airport #mess my #darthvader shadow #starwars #travel #nocarsaloud!!! #2017 for real ? 🙈 A photo posted by Frederic Pinet (@fredericpinet) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Here you see people getting out of their taxis ON THE GCP to climb a hill of snow. Jump a fence and walk to the terminal. pic.twitter.com/0bhXMiXRyT — Shaq (@ShaquilleAKhan) February 10, 2017

There was a similar situation at the airport following a blizzard last January. Passengers flooded the area when delayed flights resumed and traffic from the evening commute made matters even worse. Some people were stuck in traffic for up to five hours and many travelers missed their flights.