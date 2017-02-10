LaGuardia Traffic Nightmare: Travelers Ditch Rides On Grand Central, Walk To Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Travelers are being urged to pack extra patience and time because of major traffic backups into and out of LaGuardia Airport.
The Grand Central Parkway was loaded up each way into LaGuardia at 94th Street for hours Friday because of internal roadway congestion on airport property, 1010 WINS’ Matt Ward reported.
The mess comes a day after major winter storm dumped 10 inches of snow on the airport, canceling hundreds of flights.
Pictures posted to social media showed many people ditching their cabs on the parkway, making the long trek to the terminal on foot.
One photo appeared to show a pilot in his uniform, carrying his luggage and walking through the snow to get to the airport.
#Warning 😲😲😲 MAJOR #DELAYS IN AND OUT OF LGA AIRPORT. Avoid LGA Airport if possible. It takes up to one hour for one car to get to any terminal and as long to leave #LGA #EWR #JohnFKnnedyinternationalairport #LaGuardiainternationalairport #NewarkLibertyinternationalairport #NewYorklimousine #NewYorklimousineairport #NewYorklimousineservice #NewYorklimousinetransportation #newyorkyork #stamfordct #connecticut #airport #jfkairport #lgaairport #grennwichvillage #connecticut
There was a similar situation at the airport following a blizzard last January. Passengers flooded the area when delayed flights resumed and traffic from the evening commute made matters even worse. Some people were stuck in traffic for up to five hours and many travelers missed their flights.