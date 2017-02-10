Port Authority Officers Revive Man Who Collapsed, Lost Pulse At LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officers rescued a man Friday when collapsed at LaGuardia Airport.
The 61-year-old Texas man was found unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse when he collapsed inside the Terminal C arrival area at 2:40 a.m., the Port Authority said.
The officers used a defibrillator and CPR on the man.
As the officers – Melissa Thurston, Gregory Greiner and Kerry McCarthy – applied the defibrillator and shocked the man, he regained his pulse, the Port Authority said. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, the Port Authority said.
The man is reportedly a retired competitive bull rider who came to New York for the Westminster Dog Show.