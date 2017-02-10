Ex-N.J. Substitute Teacher Accused Of Child Pornography, Sexual Communication With Young Girls

LYNDHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A former substitute teacher from Lyndhurst, New Jersey was charged with exchanging sexually explicit videos with young girls through the internet and social media.
Jonathan Jasinski, 26, was charged this week with endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct, and possession of child pornography, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office.
On Wednesday, the Prosecutor’s office Cyber Crimes Unit executed a warrant at Jasinski’s home as part of an investigation into alleged sexual conduct with juveniles under his supervision when he was working at Lyndhurst High School as a full-time substitute teacher, prosecutors said.
Jasinski was also an in-school suspension officer and the assistant coach of the hockey and baseball teams.
The investigation revealed that Jasinski used the internet and social media to communicate with underage girls and exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos with them, prosecutors said.
Jasinski was arrested and charged Wednesday, and made his first appearance in Bergen County Judicial Processing Court on Friday, prosecutors said.
He was released until his next court date by Judge Roy McGeady, and as conditions of his bail, he may not have contact with anyone under 18 without supervision, prosecutors said. Jasinski also may not use social media or direct messaging of any time, may not have contact with the victims, and must surrender his passport, prosecutors said.
Jasinski resigned from his positions at the school before his arrest, prosecutors said.