1 Suspect Captured, 1 At Large In Murders Of 3 People In Maplewood, N.J.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One man had been arrested and charged Friday, while another remained at large, in a triple homicide in Maplewood, New Jersey late last month.
Jimmy P. Mays, 37, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested in Columbia, Maryland by detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s office, the Maplewood Police Department, the FBI, and the Maryland State Police, according to prosecutors.
A second suspect, Lavelle T. Davis, 33, of Galloway, New Jersey, remained at large late Friday. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The suspects are both charged in the Sunday, Jan. 29 slayings of Michael Davis, 45, of Maplewood; Lance Fraser, 44, of Newark; and Roshana Kelson, 30, of Paterson, prosecutors said.
The victims’ bodies were found in an apartment on Van Ness Court in Maplewood when police were called there on a well-being check around 11:45 a.m. that day, prosecutors said.
Neighbors told CBS2 at the time that they could not believe what was happening.
“This is really a nice neighborhood,” said neighbor Juan Garcia. “This is really very disturbing that this can happen so close to my family.”
The suspects were both charged with three counts of murder, as well as conspiracy to commit murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons charges.