Mets Trade Right-Hander Ynoa To Orioles For Cash

February 10, 2017 12:15 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Mets have traded young right-handed pitcher Gabriel Ynoa to the Orioles.

New York will receive an unspecified amount of cash in the deal, WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported.

The 23-year-old Dominican pitcher saw action in 10 games with the Mets last season, starting three. He went 1-0 with a 6.38 ERA. In Triple-A Las Vegas, Ynoa was 12-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 2016.

According to Newsday’s Marc Carig, the trade was necessary to clear room on the Mets’ 40-man roster for relief pitcher Fernando Salas, whom New York re-signed last week.

The Orioles said they see potential in Ynoa.

“Gabriel Ynoa is young, strong, durable and talented,” executive vice president Dan Duquette said in a statement. “Our scouts feel he can develop into a major league starting pitcher by developing a consistent breaking pitch. We look forward to his contributions to the Orioles this season and beyond.”

