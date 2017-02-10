Report: Madison Square Garden Fires Security Chief After Charles Oakley Incident

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two days after Charles Oakley clashed with security staff at a Knicks game, Madison Square Garden has reportedly fired its security chief.

Frank Benedetto, the senior vice president for security for the Madison Square Garden Co., was fired Friday, a source told DNAinfo. MSG chairman James Dolan might also take futher action against other employees involved in the incident that resulted in Oakley, a former Knicks All-Star, being forcibly removed from the arena and arrested.

A Madison Square Garden spokesman told DNAInfo that the company does not comment on employees that no longer work there.

On video posted to social media, Oakley appeared to shove security guards before they pulled him away from his seat behind the baseline during the first quarter of the Knicks’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sources say the former fan favorite refused to leave, and instead hit one employee in the face with a closed fist, causing swelling to the face.

Two other employees received minor cuts to their hands while attempting to remove Oakley, according to sources. All three victims refused medical attention.

Oakley was handcuffed near an arena exit as he waited for police to arrive. He was charged with three counts of assault and trespassing.

The Knicks say Oakley was kicked out for “abusive behavior.” Sources told CBS2 the altercation with security followed comments Oakley made to Dolan, whom he has an icy relationship with.

Oakley, however, insists he said nothing to Dolan. The former power forward also has alleged that MSG security has been known to follow him around at games.

Benedetto was hired by MSG after serving as a top U.S. Secret Service official under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 until 1998, helping them reach the 1994 NBA Finals alongside Patrick Ewing, John Starks, the late Anthony Mason and head coach Pat Riley. But he has a poor relationship with the team because of his criticisms of Dolan, the Madison Square Garden chairman.