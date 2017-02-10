Storm Sends New York Area Into Serious Blood Shortage

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Thursday’s winter storm plunged the New York metropolitan area into a serious blood shortage.

Thousands of pints are needed every day to keep with demand at hundreds of area hospitals, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

In memory of her husband, a Suffolk County police officer who gave his life helping others, Sue Ciano is asking others to give something of themselves.

“This year there is a dire need for blood. So if people can come down and donate, that would be incredibly welcomed,” Ciano said.

Her husband, Glen, was struck by a drunk driver and killed eight years ago while helping a fellow officer.

Saturday, the public can pay it forward by donating blood — more than a kindness, it’s a critical need.

“It’s crucial and it’s lifesaving,” Commack Fire Dept. Commissioner Pat Fabio said.

The urgent need for blood nationwide is due to severe weather, combined with the usual seasonal slump in winter. Plus, Thursday’s storm cancelled hundreds of blood drives.

The New York Blood Center said it lost more than 2,000 donations it needs every day to supply 200 New York area hospitals.

“We have a shortfall for the next several days, because blood is very fragile, it only lives so long, and we really need to collect it on a daily basis to make sure there’s always an adequate supply,” Susan Lingenfelter, with the blood center, said.

Blood donations can help cancer patients, accident victims, even babies.

Karen Montalbine answered the call. She’s a match for a 27-year-old in dire need of platelets.

“Who wants anybody they love to be in an emergency and not get the resources that they need?” she said.

With recent changes to the criteria, it’s now easier than ever. Most cancer survivors can donate, along with people on most medications and people ages 16 and up.

Yet, given New Yorkers donate less blood than any other region in the nation at under 2 percent, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and top brass police are rolling up their sleeves. What better way to pay homage to a hero than giving a little something of yourself?

The blood drive in honor of the fallen officer will be at the Commack Fire House on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also find a place to donate any day through the New York Blood Center or the Red Cross.