Trump Calls Appeals Court’s Decision On Travel Ban ‘Disgraceful’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision against reinstating his refugee and immigration order, calling it “disgraceful.”

Trump has been pointing to a federal law that details when immigration restrictions by the president is permissible.

In a tweet Friday, Trump quotes an article by Benjamin Wittes, editor-in-chief of the Lawfare blog. It reads, “Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute.”

Trump tweeted, “A disgraceful decision!”

LAWFARE: "Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute." A disgraceful decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2017

But in his own tweet Friday, Wittes said the quote, which is part of a longer post, may have been taken out of context, CBS News reported.

In response to the president, Wittes said on Twitter, “Your decide whether the POTUS is quoting me in context,” adding, “For the record, I support the decision.”

You decide whether the POTUS is quoting me in context. Here's the article. For the record, I support the decision: https://t.co/MN3DUZDbXm https://t.co/FLagCBkAWr — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 10, 2017

The president said Thursday that he did not believe the unanimous decision undercut his presidency and tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” in response.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The three federal judges ruled unanimously Thursday that the U.S. government presented no evidence to explain the urgent need for Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven predominantly-Muslim countries to take effect immediately.

The judges noted that Washington state and Minnesota had raised serious allegations about religious discrimination in Trump’s ban. The states argued that the ban negatively impacted universities, businesses and families, and was based on an unconstitutional premise.

The panel also said courts have the authority to review presidential orders on immigration and national security.

The U.S. Justice Department responded to the federal appeals court’s ruling, saying it “is reviewing the decision and considering its options.” An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

