Treat Your Sweetheart To A Valentine’s Day Dessert Tour Of NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Valentine’s day is only four days away!

If you don’t have plans yet, don’t worry! CBS2’s Chris Wragge, Mary Calvi and Alex Denis have you covered.

The CBS2 trio joined Sugartooth Tours to check out three stops on their Sweeter Than Sugar Valentines Dessert Tour.

First up is Sweet Revenge in the West Village.

The restaurant is not serving up coffee or milk with their deserts, instead Sweet Revenge is known for pairing alcoholic beverages with some unbelievable cupcakes.

“You’re going to take a bite and then take a sip so you get all the flavors together of the chocolate notes and the creaminess of the Young’s Double Chocolate Stout,” the bartender said.

The two totally different tastes give tour goers a whole new experience to share together, Wragge said.

Nothing says love like chocolate so the next stop on the tour takes you to Chelsea Market to Manhattan’s oldest chocolate house.

Li-Lac Chocolates has been around since 1923, and at this tour stop you’ll do more than sample treats.

Allyson Tolbert, co-owner of Sugartooth Tours, teaches the proper way to eat a truffle.

“There is no right or wrong way to eat a truffle, but there is a proper way to eat a truffle,” Tolbert said. “So what you’re going to do is you’re going to take a small bite of the truffle, and inhale, and allow all of the flavors to cover your tongue receptors.”

From truffles, to toffee, to fudge, Li-Lac Choclates is rich in flavor and in history.

“Old school recipes, done the way that it’s supposed to be done, and it’s been around since 1923 so you can’t really go wrong with the recipes that have been around for ever,” Tolbert said.

Chelsea’s Citycakes is known as the basement bakery.

It is home to the half-pound cookie, and also has some of the best custom cakes and gourmet cupcakes in the city.

“We also sell a ton of our cookies for Valentine’s Day and part of the reason for that is we think it’s an overstated way of saying I love you. It’s a dessert that can be shared,” Chef Mark Coolrecht said.

Tour goers can try everything from a Nutella filled chocolate chip cookie to a cream cheese filled red velvet cookie.

Sugartooth Tours offers six stops for the Valentine’s Day dessert tour.

The cost is $50 per person.