2/11 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

February 11, 2017 6:06 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It felt pretty balmy out there today compared to the cold & blustery conditions yesterday. Expect clouds to dominate the forecast tonight, and it’ll get colder with temps dropping into the 20s & 30s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a messy, raw, wintry day from start to finish as a storm system will bring a mixed bag of rain, snow, and ice to the area. Best bets for accumulating snow will be over the far northern ‘burbs, but there could be some minor snow/ice closer to the City. Otherwise expect a raw, rainy afternoon for NYC & points S/E, with temps stuck in the mid 30s.

Things get windy tomorrow night into Monday with chilly winds out of the north gusting up to 45 mph at times.

Have a great night and stay inside tomorrow if you can!

