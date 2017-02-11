2/11 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It felt pretty balmy out there today compared to the cold & blustery conditions yesterday. Expect clouds to dominate the forecast tonight, and it’ll get colder with temps dropping into the 20s & 30s overnight.
Tomorrow will be a messy, raw, wintry day from start to finish as a storm system will bring a mixed bag of rain, snow, and ice to the area. Best bets for accumulating snow will be over the far northern ‘burbs, but there could be some minor snow/ice closer to the City. Otherwise expect a raw, rainy afternoon for NYC & points S/E, with temps stuck in the mid 30s.
Things get windy tomorrow night into Monday with chilly winds out of the north gusting up to 45 mph at times.
Have a great night and stay inside tomorrow if you can!