Sargento Issues Recall Of Cheese Products Over Listeria Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A popular cheese producer has issued a recall because of listeria concerns.
Indiana-based Sargento Foods Inc. listed seven different products as part of the recall.
They include: Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese.
“Food safety is our number one priority at Sargento,” the company said in a statement. “We are vigilantly monitoring this issue to ensure the situation will be resolved in a timely manner. Our unwavering commitment to safety is at the core of everything we do at Sargento. We are in full cooperation with the federal Food and Drug Administration to rigorously investigate and resolve this issue.”
No illnesses have been reported.
To find out if your product has been affected, click here.