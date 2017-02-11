Con Ed Crews Work To Restore Power Following Manhole Explosions In Sunnyside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday’s snowstorm is still causing trouble for some.
Three manhole covers exploded Friday night along 39th Avenue in Sunnyside, Queens.
Con Edison crews were on the scene Saturday morning, trying to restore power to 150 customers, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
Street salt is a common cause for these types of explosions, according to Con Edison.
Another manhole explosion in Park Slope also left one street without power Friday.
Earlier in the day, cell phone video captured smoke pouring from a car in Prospect Lefferts Garden that caught fire after another manhole cover in the street exploded.
The car was totaled and its driver says he’s lucky to be alive.
“Something needs to be done, because this could have been a lot worse than what it was. Thank God it got caught when it did,” said driver Mo Binns, who’s visiting from Ohio.