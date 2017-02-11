Super Pet Expo Comes To Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Pet lovers are descending on the New Jersey Convention Center for the 17th Annual Super Pet Expo.

The fun-filled family event is the largest pet shopping extravaganza in the country.

More than 20,000 people from all over the Tri-State area are expected to attend the event, many with their pets in tow, the show’s producer Eric Udler said.

“Bring your pet along and there’s all types of activities for pet lovers while they’re there,” Udler said.

There’s also plenty of shopping, with more than 200 vendors selling “all types of pet products that you’re not going to find in a traditional pet store.”

Check out the video above to learn more about the event and also see a demonstration of rabbit hopping!

