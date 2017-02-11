Volunteers Show Veterans Some Love With Special Valentine’s Day Gifts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Volunteers spent their Saturday wrapping up Valentine’s Day gift bags that will be delivered to wounded veterans across New York City.

An assembly line of volunteers filled hundreds of care packages at Mr. Dennehy’s on Carmine Street during an event hosted by the United War Veterans Council.

“It’s really nice to get something from people on that particular holiday to say, ‘Hey, we see you, we remember you and we want to honor what you’ve done for us,'” said Lorraine Bell from the group The Daughters of the American Revolution.

Check out these handwritten cards for our veterans – give us a Valentine's Day shout out to a veteran you hold dear to your heart! #veterans pic.twitter.com/1LByXxxrVj — UWVC.org (@UnitedWarVets) February 11, 2017

Each package contains chocolates and other sweets, as well as a Valentine’s Day card written by local elementary school children.

“The funny thing is with kids they say the darnedest things so we actually go through these just to check it out,” the UWVC’s Mark Otto said.

One card read, “Dear soldier, thank you for fighting for our country and thank you for protecting our country.”

Otto said the cards are important because they connect elementary school kids with wounded veterans, instilling a lesson of patriotism at a young age.

The packages will be sent to VA hospitals across all five boroughs.