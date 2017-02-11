Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parts of the Tri-State area could see a messy mix of rain, snow and ice for the second half of the weekend.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for New York City, Long Island, most of northeast New Jersey and southern Westchester and Fairfield counties.
The advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. through noon Sunday.
The National Weather Service said the area could see an inch of snow, as well as some ice accumulation.
On Thursday, a major winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow or more in some New York City neighborhoods.