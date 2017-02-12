2/12 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning all, and get ready for a sloppy day! A wintry mix will envelop the area and bring more rain, snow, and ice. The best bet for snow will be far north & west of NYC, but there could be a slushy coating here before rain washes it away…but don’t expect too much in the way of warmth. Temps will be stuck in the mid 30s all day.
The snow will wrap up before midnight tonight but it’ll get very windy – gusts out of the north up to 40 mph will make for a frigid night as temps drop into the 20s & low 30s.
Monday will be a brighter and drier day, but still very windy. Expect chilly temps only topping out around 40 in NYC with gusts up to 45 mph, so it’ll feel quite cold out there. Bundle up!
Stay warm today & use extra caution if you have to be out on the roads.