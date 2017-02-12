Brooklyn Borough President Calls On Dolan To Drop Assault Charges Against Oakley

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is standing behind former Knicks’s great Charles Oakley, calling on team owner James Dolan to answer for last week’s infamous altercation.
A video posted to social media showed Oakley appear to shove Madison Square Garden security guards before they pulled him away from his seat during the first quarter of the Knicks’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
Sources say the former fan favorite refused to leave, and instead hit one employee in the face with a closed fist, causing swelling to the face. Two other employees received minor cuts to their hands while attempting to remove him, according to sources.
Oakley was handcuffed near an arena exit as he waited for police to arrive. He was charged with three counts of assault and trespassing.
The Knicks said Oakley was kicked out for “abusive behavior.”
Adams wants Dolan to drop the assault charges and remove the indefinite ban he placed on Oakley.
“Anytime you have a player who gave his heart and soul to the team and the city, to be treated in that fashion sends a chilling impact,” Adams said. “I saw this as Eric Garner without the choke hold.”
The borough president will meet with the Knicks’ owner Monday to hear his side of the story, in hopes of preventing incidents like this in the future.