Adele Messes Up George Michael Tribute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Grammy award winner Adele took the stage for a tribute to George Michael, but shocked everyone when she stopped short.

The singer swore and apologized before restarting the song.

“I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again,” Adele said. “I can’t mess this up for him.”

The crowd cheered as she started to sing again, accompanied by an orchestra as images of the late British singer-songwriter were projected on large screens.

She finished to a thunderous standing ovation with many in the audience appearing near tears.

Adele herself had tears in her eyes as she mouthed a thank-you.

People quickly took to Twitter, including some of the stars in attendance. Many showed their support, saying mistakes happen.

Your realness made that moment even more special. That took so much guts, George would have been so proud. @Adele 🙌 — SKRILLEX (@Skrillex) February 13, 2017

