Beyonce Makes Tribute To Motherhood, Shows Off Baby Bump In Grammy Performance

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Beyonce delivered a visually-striking tribute to motherhood during her Grammy Awards performance, which prominently featured her baby bump.
The top-nominated artist at this year’s Grammy Awards recently announced she is expecting twins.
She appeared on stage standing sideways with her belly showing.
Her mother, Tina Knowles, introduced her daughter saying she believes Beyonce’s success with her album “Lemonade” was a result of qualities the singer developed as a mother.
Beyonce’s performance opened with a visually striking pre-recorded dance routine and her delivering spoken-word praise for motherhood. When the singer appeared on stage, she performed “Love Drought” in an opulent golden costume.
Beyonce’s husband, Jay Z, clapped enthusiastically after the performance as the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, stood in front of him.
Moments later, Beyonce captured the Grammy Award for best urban contemporary album for “Lemonade.”
She went on to use her brief remarks to outline a vision for the world that she says she wants all children to grow up in. That’s a world in which all can be allowed to be beautiful, intelligent and capable and to see those qualities reflected in institutions ranging from the NFL to the White House.
