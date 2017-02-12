Storm Watch: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sunday | Latest Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Reaches $25,000 Fundraising Goal

February 12, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Rebecca Salmins, Steve Overmeyer

WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 9-year-old cancer survivor on a mission to help other children has reached her fundraising goal.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmeyer reported, Rebecca Salmins opened a Kickstarter campaign selling bracelets to help fund cancer research with her line of unique bracelets called Knots & Arrows.

“Knots — when you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on. Arrows — when life is pulling you back, it just means it’s going to launch you into something great,” Salmins said.

Within four hours, the 9-year-old received around $10,000 in donations.

As of Sunday morning, the family has raised over $27,000 — passing their initial goal of $25,000.

Becca and her father are both cancer survivors and both huge New York Giants fans. Eli Manning’s involvement in Tackle Kids’ Cancer allowed her to not only meet her hero, but also befriend him.

“I was very happy when I first met him because he’s my favorite player on the Giants,” she said. “He’s been working with Tackle Kids’ Cancer for a while, so when I got to meet him, it was pretty exciting.”

That meeting started her on her mission of giving back. She’s made five different collections of bracelets.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia