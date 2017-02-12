9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Reaches $25,000 Fundraising Goal

WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 9-year-old cancer survivor on a mission to help other children has reached her fundraising goal.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmeyer reported, Rebecca Salmins opened a Kickstarter campaign selling bracelets to help fund cancer research with her line of unique bracelets called Knots & Arrows.

“Knots — when you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on. Arrows — when life is pulling you back, it just means it’s going to launch you into something great,” Salmins said.

Within four hours, the 9-year-old received around $10,000 in donations.

As of Sunday morning, the family has raised over $27,000 — passing their initial goal of $25,000.

Becca and her father are both cancer survivors and both huge New York Giants fans. Eli Manning’s involvement in Tackle Kids’ Cancer allowed her to not only meet her hero, but also befriend him.

“I was very happy when I first met him because he’s my favorite player on the Giants,” she said. “He’s been working with Tackle Kids’ Cancer for a while, so when I got to meet him, it was pretty exciting.”

That meeting started her on her mission of giving back. She’s made five different collections of bracelets.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.