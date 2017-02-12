LI Teen In Critical Condition After DWI Police Chase Ends In Crash

BOHEMIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a teenager has been hospitalized in critical condition and faces charges of driving while intoxicated after a police chase ended with a two-car collision.
Suffolk County Police say a chase started after an officer tried to pull over Thomas Barbella, 16, who was driving a 2004 GMC southbound in the northbound lanes of Lakeland Avenue at around 12:23 a.m. Sunday.
Barbella then crashed into a 2016 Ford Fusio at an intersection on Lakeland Avenue and the Sunrise Highway North Service Road.
Barbella was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.
Breanna Gamaldi, 26, of Bohemia, who was driving the other car, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say other charges are pending against the teen in addition to DWI.
