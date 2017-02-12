CBS News: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s Job Security In Jeopardy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) — National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s job security is in jeopardy, CBS News reported Sunday night.
As CBS News’ Major Garrett reported, Flynn’s deception about conversations with the Russian ambassador regarding the Obama administration’s sanctions against the nation have deeply soured his relationship with Vice President Mike Pence.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told CBS News Pence is aggravated by Flynn’s decision to deceive him, forcing the vice president to say things on his behalf on “Face The Nation” and other shows that have since proven to be untrue.
Once source said Pence is a “bad enemy to have.”
Another source said when asked about Flynn’s status, White House police adviser Stephen Miller repeated a Trump-approved talked point about Flynn’s resume, and that questions about his future should be put to Trump of White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Flynn spoke by phone with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before President Barack Obama left office, and when asked whether he discussed the sanctions, Flynn repeatedly said, “No.”
On Thursday, however, Flynn appeared to retreat from that denial. His spokesman told the Post, that Flynn “indicated that while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.”
Flynn’s job security, according to one source, is now an open question. But the White House is equally nervous about dismissing Flynn in advance of visits by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.