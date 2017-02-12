Twenty One Pilots & James Corden Bare It All At Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Twenty One Pilots’ members bared their souls and then some as they shed their tuxedo pants to accept the Grammy for pop duo or group performance.
The pair won for their song “Stressed Out.”
They took off their pants after their names were called.
They said they did so because they were sitting around in their underwear watching a Grammy show on TV, hoping some day they might be on that stage, when it occurred to them if they ever did win a Grammy they should accept it as they were dressed then.
Not to be outdone, James Corden followed them onstage in his boxers.
Corden said he had vowed that if he ever got to host the Grammys he’d appear pantless too.
