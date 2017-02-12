Twenty One Pilots & James Corden Bare It All At Grammy Awards

Storm Watch: Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Upstate NY | Latest Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

February 12, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Grammy Awards, James Corden, Twenty One Pilots

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Twenty One Pilots’ members bared their souls and then some as they shed their tuxedo pants to accept the Grammy for pop duo or group performance.

The pair won for their song “Stressed Out.”

They took off their pants after their names were called.

They said they did so because they were sitting around in their underwear watching a Grammy show on TV, hoping some day they might be on that stage, when it occurred to them if they ever did win a Grammy they should accept it as they were dressed then.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Not to be outdone, James Corden followed them onstage in his boxers.

Corden said he had vowed that if he ever got to host the Grammys he’d appear pantless too.

