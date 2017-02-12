Storm Watch: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sunday | Latest Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

High Wind Watch In Effect For Tri-State Area Monday

February 12, 2017 11:05 AM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Waking up this morning you surely noticed the gray skies and cold temps. Expect a wintry mix of rain, sleet, ice, and snow to continue through the day, with the best bet for accumulating ice and snow far north and west of NYC. There could be some minor ice on the roads closer to town, so be cautious if you have to drive! Looks like localized amounts over 6″ are possible in the higher terrains of Sullivan, Ulster, and Orange Counties.

For NYC and points south and east, it will be primarily a cold rain with temps stuck in the mid 30s — not a pleasant day at all!

Tomorrow will be drier but very windy! A High Wind Watch is in effect for most of the area, as wind gusts could reach 55-60 mph — winds that strong could bring down power lines and some tree limbs.

Stay tuned for the latest, stay warm, and stay safe!

