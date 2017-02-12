CBS2_header-logo
Storm Watch: Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Upstate NY

Men Accused Of Impersonating Police Wanted In 3 Brooklyn Robberies

February 12, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Crime, NYPD, police impersonation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for two men accused of impersonating police officers in a series of robberies in Brooklyn.

The men allegedly struck in three separate incidents between Dec. 17, 2016 and Jan. 4, 2017, police said.

In two incident one suspect would flash a police shield before robbing the victims. In one incident, the suspects handcuffed a 16-year-old boy before throwing his phone in the sewer.

In the most recent incident, one suspect grabbed a 25-year-old man and put him in a choke hold, police said.

The NYPD is searching for two men accused of impersonating police officers in a series of robberies in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

Police describe both suspects as 25-year-old men. Surveillance video of the suspects can be viewed above.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

