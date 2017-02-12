Men Accused Of Impersonating Police Wanted In 3 Brooklyn Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for two men accused of impersonating police officers in a series of robberies in Brooklyn.
The men allegedly struck in three separate incidents between Dec. 17, 2016 and Jan. 4, 2017, police said.
In two incident one suspect would flash a police shield before robbing the victims. In one incident, the suspects handcuffed a 16-year-old boy before throwing his phone in the sewer.
In the most recent incident, one suspect grabbed a 25-year-old man and put him in a choke hold, police said.
Police describe both suspects as 25-year-old men. Surveillance video of the suspects can be viewed above.
