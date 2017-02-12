Police Search For Attempted Staten Island Purse Snatcher

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man police say tried to rob a 62-year-old woman on Staten Island earlier this month.
According to police, the man approached the woman from the side and tried grabbing her purse as she was walking on Edgar Terrace in Tompkinsville on Feb. 3.
The woman said the man pushed her to the ground and took off empty-handed.
The woman received minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous