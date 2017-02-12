Winter Storm Warning In Effect From Upstate NY To Maine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Northeast U.S. is bracing for a winter blast of snow and strong winds that could take the title of biggest storm of the season from one that dumped up to 19 inches of snow just days ago.
Winter storm warnings are in effect from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions and 2 feet of snow are possible. The National Weather Service says up to 19 inches of snow could fall in Boston, while Connecticut and Rhode Island could see more than 6 inches.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for New York City, Long Island, most of northeast New Jersey and southern Westchester and Fairfield counties until Sunday afternoon.
Wind gusts of more than 50 mph and coastal flooding could hit parts of the region.
FlightAware says more than 3,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, including 155 at Boston’s Logan International Airport.
On Thursday, a major winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow or more in some New York City neighborhoods.
