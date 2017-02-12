CBS2_header-logo
Storm Watch: Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Upstate NY | Latest Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Winter Weather Causes Crashes, Messy Roads In NJ

February 12, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Winter Storm 20017

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Wintry precipitation is making travel tricky in parts of New Jersey.

A mix of rain, sleet and snow was falling across most of the state Sunday. Northwestern areas could see 2 to 4 inches of snow overall, while northern Jersey and some central areas had a rain and sleet mix that could cause slick and icy travel conditions, especially on rural roads.

Several accidents were reported Sunday morning in northern Jersey, and speed limits there were reduced on both the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for New York City, Long Island, most of northeast New Jersey and southern Westchester and Fairfield counties until Monday afternoon.

A high wind watch was also in effect for the whole state.

Forecasters say winds will be around 25 to 35 mph with the potential for gusts of up to 60 mph. That could knock down trees and power lines and lead to power outages.

On Thursday, New Jersey State Police said troopers responded to 198 crashes and 226 calls to assist motorists beginning at midnight. Speed was reduced to 35 mph along the entire length of the New Jersey Turnpike.

