2/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Whippin’ winds will be the talk this afternoon with gusts of 50 to 60 mph. That all said, we’ll likely see downed trees, tree branches, power lines, and falling debris. As for temps, they’ll struggle through the upper 30’s to around 40°, but it will never feel like it — wind chills will be stuck in the 20’s.
Our wind advisories are set to expire around 6 PM, but it will still be gusty through the evening. It’s really not until overnight and into the daybreak hours when we’ll see things really calm down. Expect temps to fall into the upper 20’s.
Tomorrow will be a different story with much calmer winds. Expect temps to be close to seasonable in the low 40’s.
As for Wednesday, it’s a close call as we find ourselves between merging systems. But as of now, we’re leaving in just a slight chance of rain and snow around the area with highs in the low 40’s.