High-Tech Dieting: How One NYC Gym Uses 3D Printing To Track Progress

February 13, 2017 8:13 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are you working out and dieting all the time, but feel like you’re not seeing any results?

Now, there’s a high-tech way to see if all that effort is paying off.

Musical theater actress Sarah Loman has struggled with her weight and wants to make major changes to her body.

“I’m in a career path where it’s all about how you look,” Loman told CBS2’s Chris Wragge.

A few months ago, Loman went to the TMPL Gym in Midtown to try a new approach — 3D scanning.

A special camera takes hundreds of body measurements, from how much muscle you have, to where you’re storing more fat, and creates a 3D model of a person’s body in less than a minute.

Clients here also undergo a second body scan and fill out an extensive health survey.

“That informs us as to how to exercise eat, possibly supplement to correct whatever is going on with the metabolism so we can make changes in that body composition,” TMPL Gym owner David Barton said.

Participants can get a true sense of how their workout regime is working, with extremely detailed before and after images.

For Loman, the noticeable changes keep her motivated.

“You see the number on the scale, but the number on the scale doesn’t break down how much of that is muscle, how much of that is water weight, how much of that is body fat,” Loman said.

The 3D scanner was first used in fashion, so tailors could get exact measurements.

