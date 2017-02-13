Boomer & Carton: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Declines Interview Request

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has inserted himself into the Charles Oakley/Madison Square Garden conflict, comparing the Knicks great’s recent arrest to that of Eric Gardner, “without the choke-hold.”
Adams had a meeting scheduled with Knicks owner James Dolan later Monday, so Al Dukes reached out to Adams’ people to see if he would first like to chat with Boomer and Craig.
He declined.
Craig was understandably unhappy and let it be known.