Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 13, 2017

February 13, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

With Monday came a highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” that revolved around cavemen and their ability to communicate.

Boomer and Craig spent a ton of time on the Knicks to kick off the work week, everything from Sunday’s surprising win over San Antonio to a Latrell Sprewell sighting at MSG to a rift with a New York City politician after he injected himself into the Charles Oakley/James Dolan rift, but denied an invitation to speak about it on the show.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

