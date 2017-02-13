Queens Woman, 75, Mauled To Death By Dog She Recently Adopted

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 75-year-old Queens woman was mauled to death by a dog she had recently adopted.
Louise Hermida was attacked sometime after midnight Monday. She was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs in her home on 27th Street in Long Island City.
She had a bite wound to her torso and was rushed to a hospital, where she died at 6 a.m.
The victim’s autistic 39-year-old son was also attacked, but is expected to survive. He is being treated for a bite wound on his leg at Weill Cornell Medical Center.
The victim had recently adopted the Mastiff from the ASPCA but was planning to return the animal Monday because of it was too aggressive.
The dog was sedated by members of the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit and was taken to Animal Care and Control.