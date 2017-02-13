Wind Advisory In EffectForecast & Alerts | Traffic & Transit | Schools | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Giants Release WR Victor Cruz

February 13, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: New York Giants, Victor Cruz

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Victor Cruz’s Cinderella story with the Giants has come to an end.

According to Kim Jones of WFAN and the NFL Network, the team released the wide receiver Monday.

Cruz, 30, had two years left on his contract and was due to count $9.4 million against the salary cap next season.

In his first season back after missing nearly two years with injuries, Cruz caught 39 passes for 586 yards and one touchdown for the Giants in 2016.

