Glass Plunges To The Sidewalk From Lower Manhattan Hotel

February 13, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Magdalena Doris, Millenium Hilton

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — High winds may be to blame for glass that came crashing down to the sidewalk in Lower Manhattan.

The glass fell from a broken window at the Millenium Hilton Hotel on Church Street around 10:30 a.m.

Thankfully, no one was walking by at the time and no injuries were reported.

There are concerns glass seen flapping in the wind about 20 stories up could possibly fall and the FDNY has entered the building to asses the damage and secure the area.

Police have blocked off the corner of Church and Dey streets to pedestrians.

An entrance to the Cortlandt Street subway subway station along the R and W lines was also closed.

