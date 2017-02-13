Derek And Hannah Jeter Expecting First Child

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Derek Jeter and his wife are going to be parents.

Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Hannah Jeter has penned an editorial in The Players’ Tribune announcing that she’s expecting a girl.

The 26-year-old said they’re looking to the future and that the retired Yankees shortstop already has a name in mind.

“He’s set on it. We’ll see,” she wrote. “Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

While she’s thrilled to be expecting, she said she feels a little sad that their children will never have the opportunity to experience Jeter’s storied baseball career.

Jeter, a five-time World Series champion, retired from the Yankees after the 2014 season.

“I feel some sadness — and Derek must as well — thinking about how our children will never get to experience that time in his life,” she wrote. “We can show them videos, and photos, and memorabilia — I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the stadium. But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there.”

The couple married last July after dating for three years.

This will be their first child.