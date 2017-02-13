Long Island Couples Renew Wedding Vows At Milleridge Inn Where It All Began

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, a special time for lovers.

On Long Island, dozens of couples celebrated early by renewing their wedding vows.

As TV 10/55’s Long Island Bureau Chief Richard Rose reported, the couples said their ‘I dos’ all over again, in the same place they were originally wed.

Love was blossoming in the town of Oyster Bay, dozens of couples who had been married for decades gathered inside of the historic Milleridge Inn in Jericho to prove their wedding vows will never grow old.

Bill and Ellen Neal have been a happy couple for 27 years. They first met at a friend’s barbecue in East Rockaway, and knew immediately that they were meant for each other. They married within months.

“Both of us were at a point in our lives where we found just the right person,” Ellen said.

All of the couples who renewed their vows at the Milleridge were originally married there.

Robert and Lydia Salatic were the first couple to marry at the inn in October of 1979.

They met at a department store the year before and began to date. They realized their personalities complemented each other.

“He was very well rounded. He loved the theater, I’d never been to a ballet, he showed me a ballet,” Lydia recalled.

“She was always vibrant and happy, where I always had a serious job,” Robert said.

Peggy and Dan Urick first exchanged vows in 1985. They had met two years before at a party in Brooklyn.

“We talked for like two hours, and her friend says ‘let’s go home’ but she says, ‘I’m staying, Dan will drive me home,” Dan said.

Peggy said they stayed together through the years by always talking disagreements through and never going to be angry.

“Sometimes I’d want to go to sleep and we’ll talk tomorrow, and she’d say no, we got to finish this off,” Urick said.

Good advice from couples who have shown they know the art of making love, and making it last.

On Tuesday, dozens more couples will renew their vows at Hempstead Town Hall.