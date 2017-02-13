Trees Falling On Power Lines Snarl Commute For Some NJ TRANSIT Riders

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Trees falling on power lines are causing some problems for NJ TRANSIT commuters Monday morning.
A fallen tree was to blame for an early morning service suspension on the Morris and Essex line.
Morris County director of emergency management Jeffrey Paul said Monday the fallen tree has knocked out power. NJ TRANSIT tweeted photo showing a tree lying across power lines in Morris Plains.
Service has since been restored with delays up to 60 minutes. The Morris and Essex line runs from Hackettstown to New York.
Meanwhile, NJ TRANSIT says Gladstone service remains suspended in both directions due to a fallen tree on overhead wires at Bernardsville.
NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored with Lakeland bus and private carriers. For more information, click here.
Forecasters say high winds are expected across the state with a warning in effect in northern New Jersey.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)