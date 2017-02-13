NYPD: Robbery Suspects Posing As Police Officers In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for two men who are accused of impersonating police officers in a series of robberies in Brooklyn.

The men allegedly struck in three separate incidents between Dec. 17, 2016 and Jan. 4, 2017, police said.

Surveillance video just released by police shows them the night of Dec. 17, when investigators say the men went up to a 16-year-old boy on West 11th Street.

Claiming they were police officers, they handcuffed the teen and took his cell phone, throwing it into the sewer before leaving the scene, according to police.

Then on Jan. 2, police said they drove up to a 26-year-old man on East 40th Street, displayed a badge and asked if he had any drugs. The suspects then took his cellphone and wallet and sped off.

On Jan. 4, they walked up to a 25-year-old man who was crossing East 23rd Street and Avenue W. One of the men then put the victim in a choke hold while the other went through his jacket pockets, police said.

The victim fought back and the suspects took off empty-handed.

Police have also released a sketch of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.